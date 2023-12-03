Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southwest Florida

Credit: The Weather Authority

It’s a foggy start to our Sunday due to the mild temperatures and higher humidity. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Southwest Florida until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Aside from the fog, you’ll notice just how humid it is when stepping outside this morning. When the dew points are at a similar value to the temperatures outside, fog forms. View overlooking the Sanibel Causeway at 7:30 a.m. CREDIT: WINK News

If you are planning on heading out on the road this morning, take it slow and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Use your fog lights if you have them or your low-beam headlights. High-beam lights decrease visibility, making it more difficult to see ahead.

Monday morning’s commute could be quite foggy across portions of the area, as well. However, by Tuesday, the air will be much drier thanks to a cold front, so we can expect less humidity and cooler temperatures by midweek!