Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating missing adult, Adam Foreman.

According to a Facebook post by LCSO, Foreman was last seen, Saturday at a residence on Colony Road in Bonita Springs.

If you have any information pertaining to Adam Foreman’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.