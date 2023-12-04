WINK News

Help sought to identify suspect burglarizing cars in Lehigh Acres

Writer: Paul Dolan
Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. (Credit: LCSO)

Authorities are seeking help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Lehigh Acres.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, two cameras recorded a suspect burglarizing cars on Lovers Avenue South on Dec. 1.

Watch the videos below to see if you can identify the suspect.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

