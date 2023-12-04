Help sought to identify suspect burglarizing cars in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. (Credit: LCSO)

Authorities are seeking help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Lehigh Acres.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, two cameras recorded a suspect burglarizing cars on Lovers Avenue South on Dec. 1.

Watch the videos below to see if you can identify the suspect.

VEHICLE BURGLARIES ON LOVERS AVENUE IN LEHIGH



𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢 #𝟭:

The subject in this video is a person of interest in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Lovers Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres on December 1, 2023. Submit tips to SWFL Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nGlsfiHVNo — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 4, 2023

𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢 #𝟮:

The subject in this video is a person of interest in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Lovers Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres on December 1, 2023. Submit tips to SWFL Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/N8V0AIqBtk — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 4, 2023

You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.