Help sought to identify suspect burglarizing cars in Lehigh Acres

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
Authorities are seeking help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Lehigh Acres.
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, two cameras recorded a suspect burglarizing cars on Lovers Avenue South on Dec. 1.
Watch the videos below to see if you can identify the suspect.
VEHICLE BURGLARIES ON LOVERS AVENUE IN LEHIGH𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢 #𝟭:The subject in this video is a person of interest in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Lovers Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres on December 1, 2023. Submit tips to SWFL Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nGlsfiHVNo
— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 4, 2023
If you can identify the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
VEHICLE BURGLARIES ON LOVERS AVENUE IN LEHIGH𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢 #𝟮:The subject in this video is a person of interest in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Lovers Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres on December 1, 2023. Submit tips to SWFL Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/N8V0AIqBtk
— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 4, 2023
VEHICLE BURGLARIES ON LOVERS AVENUE IN LEHIGH𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢 #𝟮:The subject in this video is a person of interest in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Lovers Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres on December 1, 2023. Submit tips to SWFL Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/N8V0AIqBtk
— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 4, 2023
You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.