Fort Myers police vehicles

It can happen in every community, no matter the ethnicity or social status. The tragedy of domestic violence can ruin lives and can even turn fatal.

According to Fort Myers police Chief Jason Fields and Mayor Kevin Anderson – there can never be too many resources given to domestic violence victims.

“We want to make sure that we provide a safe pathway,” Chief Fields explains. “We want to make sure that we work collaboratively with all the moving parts in any kind of domestic violence case.”

“As much help and assistance and aid that we’ve offered the years, it’s not enough,” admits Mayor Anderson. “We need to continue to increase how we deal with victims.”

The Fort Myers city council unanimously voted to pass the change that will allow the police department to devote a full-time detective to domestic violence. That detective’s sole job will be investigating domestic violence cases and ensuring previous victims are getting the support and resources they need to make healthy changes.

FMPD says that detective will review every case, from first-time misdemeanors to violent repeat offenders. The detective will also focus on “high-risk” incidents – repeat offenders or violent events that experts say present concerning red flags.

“If somebody’s going to be in further harm, if they have means to get out of their hostile situation,” Fields said to explain how they evaluate cases. “We do a full threat assessment to make sure. Our ultimate goal is to provide safety for everyone.”

FMPD will also begin a collaborative relationship with Abuse, Counseling and Treatment Inc. – a SWFL-based advocacy group known as ACT.

The process of recovering and rebuilding after domestic violence can be a long, demanding experience. ACT will serve as a resource to FMPD and the detective to help achieve survivor safety.

“When everyone works together, we have a much better outcome,” Fields declared. “We just strengthened it.”

“It’s very important that we as a society step up and try to help make that victim whole again,” Anderson said, noting the improvements to policies over decades in law enforcement. “We help them recover so they can get on with their lives.”

Chief Fields tells WINK News, the detective who will take over the domestic violence role is already on staff. The police department has had meetings with ACT to make sure they have a smooth transition.