Carlos Torres Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A repeat offender has been arrested and is accused of trafficking fentanyl in Fort Myers.

On Tuesday, a South District Deputy responded to Daycare Center on Aloha Road after noticing a suspicious car parked at the closed business.

The deputy made contact with the occupants and detained the driver, 47-year-old Carlos Torres, after smelling marijuana coming from inside the car.

When Torres exited his car, the deputy spotted a bag containing a white powdery substance.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and revealed a total of 28.1 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash and other prescription pills.

Torres was arrested and charged with dangerous trafficking of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.