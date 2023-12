Gregory Flanagan Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested and accused of breaking into multiple cars to steal items from inside in Naples.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Gregory Flanagan is behind bars, Monday, and stands accused of a string of car burglaries.

The burglaries happened on Tamiami Trail East on Saturday.

Deputies said someone broke into several cars in the plaza and stole tools, a purse and other items.