The Naples Airport is producing constant frustration and annoying noise for residents, prompting a meeting to discuss possible solutions.

The City of Naples will meet on Monday to discuss short-term noise solutions.

Residents have vocalized their complaints about the noise, which the city has attempted to try to limit.

The city had banned Stage 1 and Stage 2 jet aircraft from entering the airport. A voluntary nightime curfew between 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. was also introduced.

The discussion has included relocating the airport away from residential areas.