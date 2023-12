Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking another cold front scheduled to hit Southwest Florida on Wednesday following heavy fog conditions this Monday morning.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Widespread dense fog through 10 a.m. Patchy mist and light rain where dense fog has been recorded. Sun and clouds with a few showers around the Southwest Florida area this afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s – low 80s.

Tuesday: Cooler and less humid morning with lows in the upper 50s – lower 60s. Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Another cold front arrives, bringing even cooler temperatures into our area. Clouds and sun will accompany that front; however, rain is not forecast. Highs in the lower – mid-70s. Temperatures will plummet on Wednesday night, as many will see Thursday morning temperatures in the lower 40s.

