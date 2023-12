Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cooler start to your Tuesday morning as another cold front arrives on Wednesday.

What to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: Cooler start to the day with temperatures 5-20° cooler than 24 hours ago. Southwest Florida will see a beautiful day with sun and clouds. Temperatures in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Another cold front arrives which will bring even cooler temperatures into our area. Clouds and sun will accompany that front, but we’ll stay dry. Highs in the lower – mid-70s. Temperatures will plummet Wednesday night and lows, for many of us, will be in the 40s Thursday morning. Once that cold front passes winds will increase, and it will a breeze day with winds NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Cool morning with temperatures starting in the mid-upper 40s and low 50s. Sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s.

You can catch Zach’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 8 a.m.