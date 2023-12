An arm-wrestling matchup takes a lot more than strength for arm-wrestler Dr. Gerald Lorino. It takes patience and concentration.

“When I step up to the table, I’m singularly focused,” Dr. Lorino said. “I don’t hear anyone in the crowd believe it or not. I don’t hear anything. I don’t pay attention to anything but my opponent right in front of me.”

That includes confidence in his training. Those are some of the skills he takes to his day job as a full-time dentist at Fort Myers Laser Dentistry. That duality is fascinating for his patients.

“There’s a lot of injuries that occur and often people break their arms in the sport,” Dr. Lorino said. “And the idea that I’m a dentist that needs my arms and my hands to practice right? And on a monthly basis, I’m putting it out there and risking everything for it.”

Dr. Lorino claimed the state championship for his class in the Florida Armwrestling League. He totaled enough points to clinch the title before championship weekend.

"When you win, it's like a pinnacle of emotions and physical output that is incredible feeling in that moment when they call you the winner," Dr. Lorino explained.

“Everybody is chasing that feeling, which is ecstatic, amazing,” Dr. Lorino added. “It makes you feel alive.”

This season was always bigger than himself as he plans on donating his winnings to a veteran family.