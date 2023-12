Credit: WINK

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Iona after a person was found dead.

Crime scene tape and an LCSO deputy was seen on scene on the 11100 block of Bombay Lane located in the Coastal Estates on Tuesday morning.

WINK News spoke with a neighbor who said that they witnessed two bodies being carried away from the home.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed there was only one death and said it was not suspicious.