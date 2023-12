Credit: WINK

Two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue, the incident occurred on East 12th Street and Joel Boulevard, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Wednesday.

According to the Lehigh Fire Public Information Officer, the two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It remains unknown if the two people were inside the home or vehicle.

The details of the crash are currently under investigation.