The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is performing a controlled burn in Yucca Pens Preserve.

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District announced the 600-acre burn for Thursday.

Heavy smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and especially from the North Fort Myers/Cape Coral area.

We also spotted the fire from our WINK News Tower camera located at our studio in Downtown Fort Myers.

More information about the Preserve

According to Lee County: