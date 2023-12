Collier County Deputies on scene in Immokalee (CREDIT: UC Breaking News)

A 16-year-old has been arrested suspected in a shooting that left a person injured in Immokalee.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call involving a person reportedly shot near Proverbs Lane and Westclox Street in Immokalee.

According to the arrest report, the teen is accused of shooting at a person walking down the street in Immokalee, who had shot at his car. That’s when the suspect took out a firearm and shot back at the victim and drove away.

The accused said he saw the victim walking down the street, and then slowed down his car. He said he had a verbal altercation with the victim.

He added that he watched the victim take out a handgun and fire towards the car, before shooting the victim.

The suspect disposed of the gun in a garbage can near the victim, where deputies later retrieved it.

He is being charged with aggravated battery-person uses a deadly weapon and shooting missile from a vehicle.

The male shot was transported to the hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.