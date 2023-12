Taylorann Gilligan mugshot. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Naples.

Deputies arrested Taylorann Gilligan, 29, after an undercover deputy met with Gilligan on three separate occasions to purchase the substances.

According to CCSO, the transactions occurred from March through July. Around 7.8 grams of fentanyl were purchased for evidence following the first meeting.

On the second transaction, 11.7 grams were purchased, totaling 19.5 grams of fentanyl.

In the third transaction, 6.6 grams of methamphetamine were purchased and added to the collection of evidence.

Gilligan was arrested on Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.