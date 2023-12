Missing woman, Ruth Leppek CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department.

Police are looking for a missing and endangered woman from Cape Coral.

Ruth Leppek was last seen on Friday at 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Southeast 12th Street.

She’s described as 5-foot-3 and 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Leppek also has a koi fish tattoo on her left forearm a crown with a 3 on her right bicep and the word “ruthless” across her chest.

If you have any information about her disappearance, call Cape Coral Police Department.