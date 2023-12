Taylorann Gilligan, Sandra Escobar and Tyler Matthew Cifaldi

This week’s WINK Neighborhood Watch segment features drug deals, pornography and ramming a car into a Southwest Florida office on purpose. Taylorann Gilligan (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Taylorann Gilligan was arrested for selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Naples.

An undercover deputy met with Gilligan on three separate occasions to purchase the substances. A total of 19.5 grams of fentanyl and 6.6 grams of methamphetamine were purchased for evidence during the three transactions.

Gilligan was arrested on Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

Click here for more information. Sandra Escobar (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Sandra Escobar stands accused of purposefully crashing into a Fort Myers office, causing $40,000 in damage.

According to Lee County deputies, Escobar crashed into Iguana Mia’s corporate office on Friday around 2:00 a.m. to confront her husband after an argument.

Escobar admitted to deputies that her husband refused to exit the closed office. Then she rammed the car into the garage.

Escobar is out on bond, facing a felony charge.

Click here for more information. Tyler Matthew Cifaldi (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Tyler Matthew Cifaldi, 31, faces 18 counts of possession of child porn following an investigation by the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force.

The investigation began after receiving multiple cyber tips on files containing potential child sex abuse uploaded to Cifaldi’s Google Photos account, according to Collier County deputies.

After executing a search warrant, 18 files containing child sex abuse were discovered in Cifaldi’s account.

Click here for more information.