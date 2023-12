Credit: WINK

A small fire caused by a lithium battery attached to a weedwhacker was extinguished by the Cape Coral Fire Department.

The fire was quickly reported after the homeowner awoke to walk his pets and discovered smoke coming from the garage.

CCFD responded to the fire on Southeast 15th Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m., Monday.

CCFD Lieutenant Jason Spinner briefly spoke with WINK News regarding the cause of the fire.

Spinner reports that the fire was self-contained within the garage and only some lawn equipment was damaged from the fire.

CCFD advises homeowners to not leave their battery-operated equipment plugged in past being fully charged as overheating can occur.