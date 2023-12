A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to illegally export firearms.

According to court records, Omar Arriojas attempted to ship a package from the U.S. to Venezuela in January 2023.

Inside the package, Border Protection agents found several items concealed in a large air conditioner, including three handguns, handgun magazines, and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

Exporting the items required a special license that Arriojas did not have. The case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.