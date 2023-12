Cacildo Fernando Camargo (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Fort Myers man has been arrested for possession of sexual abuse material of children.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began the investigation when agents discovered hundreds of files containing sexual abuse of children being downloaded from the internet.

Agents identified Cacildo Fernando Camargo, 67, as the user downloading the illegal files.

After a search warrant was obtained, agents searched Carmargo’s electronic devices and found 10 files featuring the sexual abuse of children.

Carmargo was charged with 10 felony counts and booked into the Lee County Jail with no bail, according to a law enforcement spokesperson.