A naked man was caught on camera shouting sexual phrases and trying to get into homes in a gated Naples community.

The man was shown on security camera footage banging on doors and trying to open them Friday night. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies, he lived within the gated community.

One neighbor told WINK News it was the scariest thing he ever lived through, staring at the Ring camera video as the man appeared at his front door, shouting sexual phrases while his daughters were home alone.

The naked man was eventually pulled out of a retention pond by deputies. The police report stated that the man was detained under the Baker Act and received no charges, so his name and face are omitted from this report.

The brother of the naked man told deputies that he was on mushrooms during the incident.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether the person has been released from or will be receiving charges.