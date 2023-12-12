Jury to be selected for woman accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy

A jury is soon to be selected in the trial of a woman accused of DUI and killing a Charlotte County deputy.

The accused driver, Cassandra Smith, made several attempts to delay the case. She asked the judge to evaluate her competence to stand trial and to move the case outside the Charlotte County area.

The judge ruled Smith competent to stand trial, saying that she fully understood the situation.

The courthouse is set to procure a jury of 12 people out of a pool of roughly 90 people from Charlotte County.

Smith’s defense team attempted to relocate the case outside of Charlotte County due to the publicity generated by her case. The motion was denied.

Smith was able to get the state to drop two charges, a DUI damage to property charge and refusing to submit to a DUI test after license suspension.

On Tuesday, the pursuit for justice of 23-year-old CCSO deputy Christopher Taylor begins. Taylor was killed almost a year ago when a drunk driver slammed into him during a traffic stop.

Taylor’s family had appeared during the many court hearings, and while not expected to speak during the trial, the emotions conveyed by the family show how painful the experience has been.

“I’m feeling very sad, but also very proud of my son for what he accomplished in the short time he was here to do that,” said Karen Taylor, Christopher’s mother.

“He’s in heaven. He’s in a better place. I just feel sorry for the law enforcement people. I really do feel for what they have to go through,” said Richard Taylor, Christopher’s grandfather.

Once the jury is selected, the trial is expected to last for approximately three days.

Being charged with DUI manslaughter, and with no plea deals available for Smith, if found guilty, she could face up to 30 years in prison.