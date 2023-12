Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for more information regarding a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident was reported to FMPD where a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on 3332 Palm Beach Boulevard, around 2:40 a.m., Saturday. The driver of that vehicle then drove away.

Police are searching for a 2003-2007 single-cab Chevy Silverado. According to FMPD, the truck has white lettering/stickers on both sides of the car.

If you have information regarding the vehicle, contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 orΒ SWFL Crime Stoppers.