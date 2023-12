A day after Hurricane Ian battered Fort Myers Beach, Ben Bonsford surveyed the scene of his destroyed, flagship retail store, Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel, which had completely filled with water from storm surge. He then immediately began planning its comeback.

Bonsford finally marked the store’s comeback as complete, as it reopened at 1400 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.