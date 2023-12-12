Chilly start to your Tuesday morning

Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a chiller start to the morning with warmer temperatures by the afternoon.

What to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures starting in the upper 40s-low 50s. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Milder morning with lows in the low-mid 60s. We’ll see a mostly cloudy day with a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Thursday: Milder and a tad humid as well. We’ll see isolated rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-70s. Windy conditions are possible with sustained winds from the northeast coming in at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

What’s happening this weekend?

The Weather Authority is tracking a strengthening area of low pressure moving across Florida throughout the weekend.

Saturday: Scattered rainstorms with windy conditions are forecast. Currently, the bulk of the rain will be with us from Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday.

Sunday: Scattered rain from Saturday ends early Sunday. The system is expected to bring anywhere from 2—4″ of rain with localized higher amounts.

You can catch Zach’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 8 a.m.