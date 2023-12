The best of the best high school football players in Lee County got one final chance to compete on the gridiron their senior year in the 2023 Rotary All-Star Classic.

This year’s classic was different than games in years past.

Previously the all-stars were divided by North and South.

This time the players sported blue and gold, the Rotary colors.

Team Gold prevailed 35-20 over Team Blue.

They switched it up this year to try and even the playing field a little more as Team South has won the last 11 straight matchups.

Rosters were decided based on the players’ high school team’s MaxPreps rankings at the end of the regular season.

“I think the split up is good for us,” Lehigh Senior Head Football Coach Antwan Dixon said. “They also get to play against different people, play with different people, play with different schools instead of it always being the same schools on the same side every single year.”

The football players weren’t the only ones showing of on Wednesday.

All-Star cheerleaders from across the county were on the sidelines cheering them on.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Foundation.