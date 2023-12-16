Man and 4 pets killed in North Port house fire

North Port Fire Rescue on scene at 3800 block of Trenton Lane on Dec. 16 (CREDIT: North Port Fire)

A man was found dead within a soot-covered North Port home.

North Port Fire Rescue received a call to check an extinguished fire on Saturday around noon on the 3800 block of Trenton Lane.

Upon investigating the inside of the home, firefighters reported the body of a man in the rear bedroom. Two cats and two dogs had also perished.

According to North Port Fire, “smoke and soot were present throughout the home.”

North Port firefighters found that none of the smoke alarms were functioning, and the fire had started in the kitchen.

The fire remains under investigation.