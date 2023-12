Parts of Southwest Florida are already ushering in a rainy Saturday. The Weather Authority Meteorologists Nash Rhodes and Lauren Kreidler are tracking rain moving in from the Gulf of Mexico and the potential for severe weather.

Here is a look county-by-county at what’s possible:

As The Weather Authority times out the potential for severe weather, the team forecasted the worst of it after sunset, late Saturday, and in the overnight hours of Sunday.

Rhodes added, “After lunchtime, expect several of these (rain showers) to become isolated thunderstorms and then grow into scattered thunderstorms this evening, the most powerful of which will come after 5:00 p.m.”

The Bottom Line

Rainfall of one to 3 inches on average through the weekend; in isolated areas, 3+ inches

Wind on the coast of 20 to 30 mph sustained with gusts of 35 to 55 mph

Wind inland of 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 50 mph

Additional impacts include one to two feet of storm surge with some coastal flooding

Tornado possible, high surf, and some beach erosion

Stay tuned to WINK News, winknews.com, and The Weather Authority for the latest forecast on inclement weather.