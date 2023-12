Paul Rastellini (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing and endangered 65-year-old man.

Paul Rastellini was last spotted leaving Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples early Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Rastellini is 5′ 9, with gray hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and black pants. Deputies said he may not be wearing shoes.

The sheriff’s office suspects that Rastellini may be near the area of Collier Boulevard and Interstate 75.

If you have seen Rastellini, please reach out to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.