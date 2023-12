Jordan Garret, 29, mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Cape Coral has entered a plea of not guilty.

Cape Coral Police detectives said 29-year-old Jordan Garrett trapped a woman in a home along the 2000 block of Southwest 21st Terrace and sexually assaulted her for four days.

Officers rescued the woman on Nov. 18, when paramedics responded to the home after Garrett experienced a medical emergency, and she mouthed the words “save me.”

Garret remains in custody.

A case management hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.