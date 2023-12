(CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

One person was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Port Charlotte home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Boulevard and Edgewater drive are blocked off due to the crash.

Deputies said the house hit by the car received “extensive damage,” but the two people inside the home are unharmed.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.