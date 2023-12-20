Community comes together for family involved in deadly Bay Shore Rd. crash

Friends, family and an entire community are working together to uplift a family after a 3-year-old girl and her father were killed in a crash blamed on a drunk driver.

WINK News was at Bay Shore Road where a man accused of driving under the influence crossed a paved median, changing the family’s life forever.

While traveling against traffic, the accused crashed head on with another car. That car had Emmanuel and Ema Pula inside.

The accused DUI driver has been identified as 22-year-old Pedro Alvarado, and on Wednesday, Alvarado is sitting in jail on $300,000 bond.

The Florida Highway Patrol told WINK News the two children who survived are 2-year-old EJ and 8-year-old Ava, and they’re home from the hospital. However, their mom, Franchesca, is still hospitalized, recovering from two broken legs.

None of that compares with the loss of a father and daughter.

The North Fort Myers Civic Association is doing what it can to help. They’re collecting presents for the little boy and girl to open on Christmas morning.

While presents won’t bring their father back, Toni Hill with the Civic Association told WINK News they might bring a smile to their faces.

She and her husband jumped into action after WINK News shared the contact information for family and friends of the children.

“When you called, I was just ecstatic,” said Hill. “Hopefully, it gives these kids a few minutes of joy out of all this madness. They’re still children, and it’s still Christmas, and they need to know it’s OK to have a little bit of joy.”

The North Fort Myers Civic Association also donated cash to the family. People have been adding to the memorial site since the crash.

Wilkinson Landscaping, the company Manny worked for, also rallied support from homeowners in the neighborhood Manny frequently worked in.