Dunbar four-star wide receiver TJ Abrams is officially signed to trade in the green and orange for blue and orange.

The future Florida Gator has been a key part of the Tigers’ offense since he was a freshman.

His senior year Abrams racked up 950 all purpose yards and found the endzone 12 times.

It’s not just on the field where he excels, he’s graduating early and with a 4.5 GPA.

Abrams credits Dunbar high with pushing student athletes to be the best version of themselves.

“Al the coaching staff, the teachers, they really teach you how to be a proper human being,” Abrams said. “They teach you how to read and write the proper way so when you get life skills learning from the best it comes second nature when you’re out in the real world.”

Abrams isn’t the only Tiger who’s onto the next level, he signed alongside his teammate Eric Fletcher who’s headed to East Carolina and track star Kayla Hopkins who will sprint for Florida Atlantic.