In about 30 days, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will install a temporary traffic signal at its entrance, the resort’s senior project manager told members of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Neil Wilkie of Suffolk Construction, who oversees the signal project, said the temporary system will consist of a strain pole system, in which the lights will be suspended by wires. It will take about a year to obtain permanent support brackets, he said.

