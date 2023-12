Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

A deadly crash involving two vehicles has occurred in Iona.

The crash was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning located at Iona Road and McGregor Boulevard.

LCSO has closed both southbound lanes of traffic while attending to the scene.

Deputies are currently assisting FHP with traffic control on McGregor Boulevard and Iona Road.



Both southbound lanes of McGregor at this intersection are shutdown due to a fatal crash.



FHP is investigating.



Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/1jLgAaYFCK — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 22, 2023

The crash is currently under investigation.

