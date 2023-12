For Emani Jefferson, playing at Florida Gulf Coast brings a new meaning to homecourt advantage.

She first stood out in Southwest Florida at North Port High School, where she played basketball and track. Jefferson didn’t need much convincing to wear the blue and green.

“When FGCU offered me, I was like ah this is the perfect fit. Like I want to come closer to home I know my decision already,” Jefferson said.

“It feels good to be back around family friends people I grew up around,” Jefferson added. “It’s just a great feeling to be back home.”

But Jefferson couldn’t play for the Eagles immediately. After transferring twice, first from Wright State then from Memphis, she had to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to play this season.

“The process was frustrating because we knew that her case was such that she would get the waiver,” FGCU women’s basketball head coach Karl Smesko said. “It was just the NCAA was backlogged and we were just waiting on the word and games were going by and she really wanted to be out there. And we could’ve really used her out there. But we’re glad that’s rectified now. And she gets to go out and compete with us.”

That word came earlier this month that Jefferson was going from staying ready, to getting ready.

“We were watching film I was in the locker room and like it was a slide that said lastly,” Jefferson recalled. “And then it was like Emani’s approved. I was like…I was shocked like woah okay. So now it’s go time.”

She made her Eagles debut and got her first buck against Gardner Webb on Dec. 7.

“It feels great to be out there and play the game that I love,” Jefferson said.