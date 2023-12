Q: Is anything going into the old Shea’s at Lansdowne Street restaurant space off of Fifth Avenue? — Jeff Lopez, Naples

A: A young couple relocating to Naples from Long Island this month plans to bring their high-end, fast casual, New York-style slice shop next year to The Ingram Building, 720 Fifth Ave. S.

Specialty pies will take center stage at Pizzeria G, a sleek, modern venue emulating slice shops in the Big Apple. Targeted to open in downtown Naples in May or June, owners Robert and Nicole Guercio and their three young children are moving full time to a Naples home in the Moorings neighborhood right after Christmas.

