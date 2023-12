What to expect at RSW during holiday travel. CREDIT: WINK News

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) announced that their parking lots are 90% full.

RSW alerted the public at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Both short- and long-term parking lots are nearly at capacity, according to the airport.

The staff advised travelers to consider getting rides to the airport or setting aside time for parking.

Find out more about RSW parking rates here.