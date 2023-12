Miromar Outlets (photo via Flickr)

The Saturday before Christmas, known as Panic Saturday, has arrived. For the last-minute shoppers out there, here are some stores open this weekend for a final present bash.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 140 million people will be out getting those last-minute gifts.

Saturday remains untouched for the most part by holiday schedules at stores. Sunday and Monday are a different story.

Southwest Florida shopping malls

Port Charlotte Town Center

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Edison Mall

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Coconut Point Mall

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Miromar Outlets

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Coastland Mall

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Popular store chains

Best Buy

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Walmart

Sunday: 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Target

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Publix

Sunday: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

CVS