Joshua Clark (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office relocated a missing 24-year-old man.

Joshua Clark was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday leaving his residence in Golden Gate Estates, according to detectives. Clark was on foot.

Detectives said Clark made statements indicating he may harm himself and his loved ones are concerned for his safety and welfare.

Clark is described as 6’1 with light brown hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a goatee. He was seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clark’s return was announced by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.