A rollover crash sent a car flying into a ditch.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s website, we know there was at least one injury.

This happened in North Fort Myers just before 8 p.m. Monday off of Bayshore Road and Torch Terrace.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told our crew on the scene that one car was involved.

It’s not clear how the driver is doing.

