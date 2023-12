Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

While many of us are rocking around the Christmas tree, first responders are working hard to keep our community safe.

It can be tough working the holidays instead of spending it with your family and friends.

“It’s just like any other day you come in, you check your trucks out, you do whatever you need to do,” said Alejandro Llentan, firefighter and paramedic.

Spending christmas on the clock may not be everyone’s first choice.

“The day has been pretty busy. That’s usually how the holidays are,” Lentan said.

But when you’re doing what you love…

“Once I got in, I fell in love with the camaraderie. I fell in love with the skills and the competitions, and then i decided that this is what I wanted to do in my career,” Llentan said.

It’s a close second. Lentan joined the cadet program by the Florida Fire Chiefs Association at 19. There, he was able to learn skills to put his foot in the door in the fire academy and then landed a job at Estero Fire Station 41.

“My favorite part of the job is that I’m able to come in every day and make a difference for either how small or big [it’s] gonna be,” Llentan said.

Working a 24-hour shift, he spent his christmas morning here and spent the rest of the day out in the community.

“There’s always a large amount of call volume whether going from [the] EMS side or fireside, and typically during the holiday season, a lot of people do come down and you see a ramp up and stuff, but for the most part, it’s a steady flow business, but you never know what you’re gonna get,” he said.

Working around the clock to keep your christmas spirit bright and safe.

Llentan said anyone interested in becoming an EMT or firefighter should take advantage of the cadet program.

He thanks the program for bringing him to where he is today, even if it means working on a holiday.