FILE: Line of travelers at RSW. (Credit: WINK News)

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is dealing with numerous departure delays due to a large volume of traffic.

According to Flightaware, as of 4 p.m., the delays are “31 minutes to 45 minutes, averaging 2 hours 51 minutes (and increasing).”

RSW has been a hub of activity this holiday season. The airport told travelers they had reached 90% capacity with parking on Saturday.

