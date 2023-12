Capitol riot suspect Christopher Worrell of Collier County. Credit: Shared with WINK News.

The Naples proud boy Christopher Worrell could be facing an even heftier prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors said Worrell faked a drug overdose when they found him passed out in his east Naples home, following a 45-day search for him after his conviction of assaulting police officers with pepper spray while storming the capital on January 6, 2021.

It certainly doesn’t look good for Worrell. Faking a drug overdose and suicide attempt after failing to show up for his initial hearing, causing an FBI manhunt, could only open the door for more prison time.

“That creates a bill for the federal government. It also gives the government who prosecuted him grounds to ask for a higher sentence,” said Jill Prenger, criminal defense attorney.

Then, when he was finally caught, he was found seemingly unconscious at his house, an open opioid bottle in one hand, so the FBI performed lifesaving actions, or so they thought.

“Faking a suicide attempt is definitely something that the government is going to use,” Prenger said.

That’s because, for five days, prosecutors say Worrell lied about faking a drug overdose and a suicide attempt, leaving Collier County Sheriff’s Office with the bill.

“The big thing is, is the waste of the time of the government and also the funds of the government,” Prenger said.

Prosecutors said they have the email correspondence to prove it. Worrell tells his concerned friend he did not actually try to kill himself, calling the whole thing “a stupid delay tactic.”

Prenger said that this does not look good for the Naples native.

“Potentially, it could be something that is added to any sort of sentence as a fee,” he said.

Worrell’s chances of lowering his original 14-year sentence are slim.

“That defense attorney has an uphill battle because, unfortunately, with the flight with the confrontation of having faked an overdose and all of those circumstances, we’re looking at those the judges not likely to be willing to give him what we would consider a break,” Prenger said.

The government wants the court to lengthen Worrell’s 14-year sentence and increase his fine.

His sentencing date is set for January 4.