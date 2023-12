Fire spreads around multiple storage units in Naples. CREDIT UC Breaking News

A fire spread around multiple storage units destroying people’s things.

This happened at the Cube-Smart on Trade Center Way in Naples just before 7 p.m. Friday.

North Collier Fire was on the scene.

It looks like the crews cut through the doors of some of the units as they battled the fire.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this story.