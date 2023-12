Should golf carts be used on city streets? It’s a question that’s been tossed around for a while.

With the new year, Fort Myers City Council may have to face that question again, but the police chief is warning the council to be cautious.

Safety is the biggest concern, and no matter who you ask, they just want to keep people safe if that means adopting a new ordinance or continuing to follow the state statute.

One thing is certain, everyone has an opinion on allowing golf carts on city streets.

You’re used to seeing golf carts on the putting green, but what about seeing them cruising down city streets?

“I feel like it’s great. We can get there faster. And it’s just easy,” said Victor Pereira, a Fort Myers resident.

“Why wouldn’t you want a golf cart run around? As long as it’s got lights and everything? I don’t see a problem with any of that,” said Joey Patriarca, a Cape Coral resident.

Fort Myers City Council members have spoken about creating a city ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on city streets.

Jason Fields, the Fort Myers Police Chief, spoke about FMPD’s two-week operation to look at what enforcing golf cart laws might look like.

“19 stops, we found that seven of those stops were in violation because they were driven by juveniles. We then educated them, brought them home, let their parents know,” said Chief Fields.

The responses from council members varied.

“Will drafting an ordinance promoting safety actually make it worse than it already is,” asked Fred Burson, a council member for Fort Myers representing Ward 5.

“I wish I could predict the future,” replied Chief Fields.

Fort Myers follows the Florida highway safety and motor vehicles, which allows both low-speed vehicles and golf carts on the roads with restrictions and regulations that must be followed. Such as street legal requirements like safety belts, headlights, and exterior mirrors.

“It’s like having a convertible or something right around with top down,” said Patriarca. “I would want to, I want to, I want to take my golf cart out on the street. If I could only where you’re supposed to drive it on the sidewalk.”

The city has a lot of decisions to make if it goes forward with an ordinance in the new year. It would have to conduct a study, post new signage, and designate areas where golf carts would be allowed. Or it could do nothing and continue following state ordinances.

“The way it is now, I don’t think it’s really a serious problem. If people just pay attention, both cars and golf carts,” said Don Metrione, a Fort Myers resident.

The next city council meeting is on January 2, 2024, but it’s not clear what direction the city will choose.