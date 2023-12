It looks like M15 and F23 will soon have a newborn.

According to Dick Pritchett Real Estate Eagle Cam, a pip or crack was spotted in one of the eggs as F23 readjusted at 8:54 p.m. Friday night.

F23 laid the eggs a few days apart in late November. The typical incubation period is 35 days.

Eaglet facts from FWC:

Nestlings fledge, or become able to fly, at about 11 weeks

They remain with their parents near the nest for another four to 11 weeks

A juvenile bald eagle is mostly dark brown with dark brown eyes and a gray or black bill

It has white patches or spots on its tail, belly, and under its wings

The plumage of juveniles varies, generally losing the white on their bodies and becoming increasingly white on their heads and tails as they gain maturity

Full adult plumage for bald eagles typically appears in their fifth-year

This is the 12th season Dick Pritchett Real Estate gives people in Southwest Florida and around the world live video of the pair of eagles.

Click here to view the video live stream of the eagles.

Click here for more information on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate’s Southwest Florida Eagle