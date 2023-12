“We are ending the year and starting 2024 with a beautiful forecast,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. “Cool temperatures, low rain chances, and plenty of sunshine are on tap.”

Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees, with most of us staying in the upper 60s for our highs. Overnight lows will tumble into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We will have a nice breeze along the coast with winds gusting out of the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

“The water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico sits at 66 degrees,” said Kreidler. “If you plan on going in the water, be extra careful as there is an increased risk for rip currents Saturday along our beaches.”

Rain chances remain low this weekend, with a stray shower possible, thanks to high pressure sitting overhead. The next best chance for rain appears to come at the end of next work week. We could see another front come through and bring some isolated showers with it.