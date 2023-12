Cassandra Walsh (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a wanted woman who gave a false name to law enforcement and petit theft.

Cassandra Walsh is also wanted in Lee County for violating probation on drug possession/paraphernalia, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.