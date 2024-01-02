Fort Myers City leaders accuse USPS of neglecting downtown post office

Fort Myers City leaders have expressed frustration with the United States Postal Service for neglecting the downtown post office, now they’re taking action.

The location has been closed since Hurricane Ian, and since then, people have been waiting for its return as repairs are expected to be finished by now.

USPS states that the building is leased and has been working tirelessly to restore the postal services.

Once repairs have been completed, USPS will announce a tentative date to resume service.

WINK News spoke with Councilman Liston Bochette back in July. Bochette during that interview stated how the lengthy repair process is inexcusable.

“There is just nothing going on and that’s inappropriate and inexcusable,” said Bochette. “The post office which services the city government, county government, state government, federal government, banks, businesses and thousands of citizens in this area.”

After more than a year, the downtown Fort Myers post office has yet to reopen.